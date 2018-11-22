Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Paces Oladipo-less Pacers again
Bogdanovic scored 20 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding four assists and three rebounds in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 127-109 loss to the Hornets.
With Victor Oladipo (knee) once again sidelined, Bogdanovic dropped 20 or more points for the third straight game and the fourth time in his last five. He's also drained multiple three-pointers in seven straight contests, averaging 18.3 points on 57.9 percent shooting from the floor with 4.0 boards, 3.0 threes, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals over that stretch. His shot volume hasn't increased dramatically while Oladipo's been out, so while he's hot for now, Bogdanovic's production will slide once he begins finding iron more often than net.
