Bogdanovic, who posted 14 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) in Sunday's 120-97 win over the Suns, is averaging 11.5 points (on 50.0 percent shooting), 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 26.0 minutes in the four contests since returning from a one-game absence due to an ankle injury.

Bogdanovic missed the Jan. 6 contest against the Bulls with the ankle issue, but he's had the hot hand since returning. The 28-year-old doesn't contribute much outside of the scoring and shooting categories, but he is seeing a career-high 30.8 minutes across his first 42 games while also posting high-water marks in overall shooting percentage (47.3) and three-point shooting percentage (38.4).