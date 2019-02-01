Bogdanovic turned in 21 points (8-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 35 minutes in the Pacers' loss to the Magic on Thursday.

Bogdanovic was second on the Pacers in scoring only to Myles Turner (27), chipping in his usual rebounding and assist totals. Bogdanovic is averaging career highs in points (16.0), rebounds (4.0), assists (1.7), steals (0.8), field goal percentage (48.5) and three-point percentage (43.4) this season.