Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Struggles from deep continue
Bogdanovic accrued 16 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 33 minutes Monday against Atlanta.
Bogdanovic has been unusually quiet from three over his previous three contests, knocking down just two shots on 12 attempts despite averaging 2.8 made threes per game this year (36 matchups). Despite this, he's still finished with 12 or more points in each of the preceding three matchups and he figures to get back on track from beyond the arc in the near future.
