Bogdanovic tallied 25 points (7-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 9-9 FT) in Thursday's 106-103 win over the Kings.

He literally did nothing else but score, but Bogdanovic's point total was a game-high figure. The 28-year-old has had the hot hand over the last four games, shooting at least 50.0 percent in each of those contests. While his contributions in other categories are typically modest at best, Bogdanovic is undeniably an above-average source of scoring, shooting percentage and three-pointers to have on one's side during the fantasy postseason.