Pacers' C.J. Wilcox: Unlikely to play Game 2 in India
Wilcox (quad) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's second preseason game against the Kings in India.
Wilcox already missed Friday's game in India and it seems that he'll end up missing the entire two-game set. He'll be eyeing Friday against the Bulls for his next chance to return.
