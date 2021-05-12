Sabonis collected 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt), 15 assists and 13 rebounds in a 103-94 victory over the 76ers on Tuesday.

Sabonis' dominant stretch continued, as he picked up his third triple-double in his last seven games. Over that span, the center has averaged 24.6 points (on an impressive 68.0 percent shooting from the field and 50.0 percent shooting from three), 15.0 rebounds and 11.0 assists per game. Sabonis joins Russell Westbrook as the only two players to record multiple triple-doubles and also average a triple-double over that stretch.