McConnell finished with 17 points (8-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 18 minutes during Sunday's 150-145 loss to the Lakers.

McConnell woke up with a nice total in only 18 minutes of play. Sunday marked McConnell's sixth consecutive double-digit total, and he's also averaged 4.7 assists over the five-game run. McConnell gives the second unit a solid veteran presence, and his participation this year has him on pace for career-high averages in points (9.5) and assists (5.4).