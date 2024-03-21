Haliburton ended with 20 points (9-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine assists, four steals and three rebounds over 26 minutes in Wednesday's 122-103 win over Detroit.

Haliburton did a little bit of everything for the Pacers in Wednesday's contest, leading all players with a quartet of steals while pacing Indiana in assists to go along with a 20-point showcase in a near double-double. Haliburton has recorded four or more steals in three games this season, adding 20 points in the same game for the first time. Haliburton has now dished out nine or more dimes in four of his last five contests.