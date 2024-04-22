Haliburton accumulated nine points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal over 38 minutes during Sunday's 109-94 loss to the Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Haliburton managed just nine points in the Game 1 loss, with the Bucks doing a great job containing his offensive prowess. The two teams will face off again Tuesday and should the Pacers hope to head home with the series tied at 1-1, they are going to need Haliburton to be more aggressive on the offensive end of the floor.