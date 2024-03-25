Haliburton accumulated 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt), six rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's 150-145 loss to the Lakers.

Although Haliburton managed a double--double, the star's scoring regression has been a recurring theme in recent weeks. His usual prolific totals have come less frequently since missing 10 games in January, exceeding 20 points only five times after the absence. The Pacers are clinging to sixth place in the East, but they could drop a couple of spots if Haliburton struggles.