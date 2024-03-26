Haliburton logged 21 points (7-12 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, nine assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Monday's 133-116 win over the Clippers.

Haliburton has emerged from a lowly shooting slump across the first 10 games of March in which he connected on just 17.6 percent of 6.8 threes per game. His scoring ceiling has yet to fully return, however, with Halliburton exceeding 25 points just once after the All-Star break after doing so on 14 occasions prior to the break.