Haliburton notched 14 points (4-14 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, 12 assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes during Monday's 108-103 loss to the Cavaliers.

The fourth-year point guard headed to the locker room in the second quarter for an undisclosed reason, but Haliburton was back out for the second half and delivered his 39th double-double of the season. His shot volume and efficiency continue to be down from the elite form he displayed earlier in the season, however -- he hasn't scored at least 25 points in a contest since Feb. 22, and through nine games in March, Haliburton is averaging 15.2 points, 9.4 assists, 5.0 boards, 1.2 threes and 0.8 blocks while shooting just 39.8 percent from the floor and a woeful 16.9 percent from long distance.