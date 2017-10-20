Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Likely out 4-to-6 weeks
Ajinca underwent bilateral knee injections Thursday and is expected to be out for 4-to-6 weeks, Pelicans studio host Daniel Sallerson reports.
Ajinca was slated to miss the first two games of the regular season, and with the big man still dealing with knee pain, the injections ended up being the best route for the team to take. With the given timetable, the best scenario for Ajinca would be a return in mid-November.
