Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Availability for Saturday unclear
Davis said he's unsure if he'll play Saturday against the Lakers, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Davis tallied 15 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block across 20 minutes Friday against the Pacers, though he was noncommittal when asked afterwards about his availability for Saturday's game against Los Angeles. "I'm not sure. I haven't to talk to the team. I think we're going to meet about it, figure it out and let me know tomorrow," the big man said, per Will Guillory of The Athletic. Even if Davis does play, he's expected to see a lighter workload as the Pelicans look to protect him from injuries during the second half of the season.
