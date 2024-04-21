Davis (back) is probable for Monday's Game 2 against the Nuggets, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Despite his continued low back soreness, Davis will likely be able to suit up once again as the Lakers attempt to even the first-round series. He played 44 minutes in Saturday's Game 1 loss, totaling 32 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and four blocks.
