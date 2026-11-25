Davis recorded 33 points (12-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 131-116 loss to the Celtics.

Davis delivered another monster performance despite the loss, which snapped Washington's three-game winning streak. He was efficient from the field and charity stripe, and his 10 free-throw attempts were the most in a game since Nov. 9 when he went 10-for-11. Davis has scored 30-plus in two of his last three games while collecting double-doubles in three of his previous four regular-season contests. The first-year Wizard should continue working as the offensive engine for 7-12 Washington.