Davis totaled 36 points (16-26 FG, 4-9 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes during Friday's 98-94 victory over the Bulls.

Davis delivered his second-highest-scoring performance of the season, overwhelming Chicago's interior defense while securing his fifth double-double in his last seven appearances. His nine missed free throws were a significant drawback for category managers, but the veteran's scoring efficiency and rebounding remain major strengths. Davis continues to anchor Washington's frontcourt, and his consistent workload should keep him among the team's most reliable fantasy contributors.