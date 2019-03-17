Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Double-doubles in 22 minutes

Davis finished with 15 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three steals and a block over 22 minutes in the Pelicans' loss to the Suns on Saturday.

Davis came up with a double-double despite his limited minutes in Saturday's loss. Although his upside is capped by his scaled-down role, Davis has been very effective on a per-minute basis, averaging 15.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.1 steals in just 20.8 minutes per game over his last 10 contests.