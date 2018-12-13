Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores 44 points in Wednesday's win
Davis dropped 44 points (16-32 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 11-11 FT), 18 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 118-114 win over the Thunder.
Davis was absolutely dominant, pouring in 40-plus points for the second straight game and the fifth time this season. The scoring total was a season high, and he appears to be taking matters into his own hands lately, hoisting 66 field-goal attempts over the last two contests. Davis and company now have a few days to rest and recover for Sunday's matchup with the Heat, against whom the 25-year-old big man totaled 41 points (15-23 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), nine boards, four blocks, two dimes, and one steal across 41 minutes back on Nov. 30.
More News
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores 41 points in Monday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Good to go Monday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Listed as questionable Monday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Returns Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Questionable to return•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Another double-double Friday•
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.