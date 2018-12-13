Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores 44 points in Wednesday's win

Davis dropped 44 points (16-32 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 11-11 FT), 18 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 118-114 win over the Thunder.

Davis was absolutely dominant, pouring in 40-plus points for the second straight game and the fifth time this season. The scoring total was a season high, and he appears to be taking matters into his own hands lately, hoisting 66 field-goal attempts over the last two contests. Davis and company now have a few days to rest and recover for Sunday's matchup with the Heat, against whom the 25-year-old big man totaled 41 points (15-23 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), nine boards, four blocks, two dimes, and one steal across 41 minutes back on Nov. 30.