Davis (back) has been upgraded to available for Game 1 against the Nuggets on Saturday, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
Similar to what happens with LeBron James, Davis has been listed in the injury report pretty much the entire season but has been available for every important game, so his availability is not surprising here. The star big man should handle his regular workload, as well as his regular usage rate, in this series opener.
