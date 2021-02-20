Ingram notched 25 points (10-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals across 33 minutes in Friday's loss against the Suns.

Ingram bounced back from a 14-point output Wednesday against the Blazers and reached the 25-point mark for the fifth time over his last nine games. Despite his recent struggles from deep (1-8 3Pt over his last two games), Ingram has been deadly from deep and has hit 42.3 percent of his treys during that aforementioned nine-game stretch.