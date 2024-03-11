McCollum accumulated 20 points (7-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 31 minutes during Sunday's 116-103 win over the Hawks.

McCollum reached the 20-point mark just for the second time over his last five appearances, and he took a much-needed step forward in a game where Brandon Ingram struggled from the field. McCollum is settled as New Orleans' third-best scoring alternative behind Ingram and Zion Williamson, but he's still posted 20 or more points in four of his last eight games, so he can be called upon when needed while also maintaining a must-start status across all formats.