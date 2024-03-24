McCollum recorded 23 points (9-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt), two rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 114-101 victory over the Pistons.

McCollum led all players in Sunday's contest in threes made while handing out a game-best assist total and ending as one of two Pelicans players with 20 or more points in a winning effort. McCollum has connected on five or more threes in 13 games this season, including in three of his last five outings. McCollum has provided a nice lift to New Orleans' offense as of late, posting at least 20 points and seven assists in three of his last five appearances.