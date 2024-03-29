McCollum tallied 25 points (9-24 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 40 minutes in Thursday's 107-100 win over Milwaukee.

McCollum led all New Orleans players in threes made and assists while ending as one of two Pelicans with 25 or more points to boost the team in a well-rounded performance. McCollum has tallied 25 or more points in 11 games this season, posting at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists in seven outings.