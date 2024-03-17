McCollum chipped in 30 points (12-20 FG, 6-12 3Pt), two rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 37 minutes during Saturday's 126-107 win over the Trail Blazers.

McCollum led the way for the Pelicans, scoring at least 30 points for the first time in over six weeks. New Orleans has now won six of their past seven games, placing them 1.5 games behind the Clippers in the race for the fourth seed. A top-50 player this season, McCollum should be able to maintain solid value for the remainder of the campaign.