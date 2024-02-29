McCollum supplied 23 points (9-21 FG, 5-8 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 123-114 loss to Indiana.

After missing the prior two games due to a sprained ankle he suffered Feb. 23 against the Heat, McCollum returned to the lineup and topped 20 points for the third straight game in which he's played more than 30 minutes. The veteran guard had been providing steady production before getting hurt, draining multiple three-pointers in seven of eight games to begin February while averaging 19.8 points, 4.8 boards, 4.4 assists, 3.5 threes and 0.9 steals, and Wednesday's effort is a strong sign he's back in form.