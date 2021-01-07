Hart went scoreless (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt) but grabbed 10 rebounds, delivered one assist and added three steals across 28 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's loss against the Thunder.

Hart is yet to score more than 12 points this season and has reached double digits in scoring just three times, but he has grabbed 10 or more rebounds four times already. One of the best rebounding guards in the league, Hart is averaging 8.6 boards per game for the Pelicans -- though his lack of production in other categories certainly limits his upside in most leagues.