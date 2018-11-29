Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Leads team with 29 points
Holiday had 29 points (12-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 125-104 victory over Washington.
Holiday led all scorers with 29 points Wednesday, building on his already impressive start to the season. Holiday is currently the 30th ranked player in standard formats, being held back by his free-throw shooting. He is at just 74 percent for the season, and while it isn't on extremely high volume, still negatively affects his overall value. He finished last season at almost 79 percent so there is some scope for improvement.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Pours in 22 points Friday•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Season-best scoring effort•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Contributes 21 points in win•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Has full line in Saturday's win•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Records sixth double-double in win•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Has monster game in win over Raptors•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.