Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Leads team with 29 points

Holiday had 29 points (12-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 125-104 victory over Washington.

Holiday led all scorers with 29 points Wednesday, building on his already impressive start to the season. Holiday is currently the 30th ranked player in standard formats, being held back by his free-throw shooting. He is at just 74 percent for the season, and while it isn't on extremely high volume, still negatively affects his overall value. He finished last season at almost 79 percent so there is some scope for improvement.