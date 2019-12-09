Ball will come off the bench Monday against the Pistons, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Per Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com, coach Alvin Gentry noted that the team's second unit is struggling to create shots, which prompted his decision to move Ball to a bench role. With the 22-year-old coming off the bench Monday, Kenrich Williams will rejoin the starting lineup while Jrue Holiday assumes more ball-handling duties. Ball is averaging 10.0 points, 4.7 assists and 3.0 rebounds in a trio of games as a reserve this season (21.7 minutes per tilt).