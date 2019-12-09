Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Moves to bench
Ball will come off the bench Monday against the Pistons, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Per Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com, coach Alvin Gentry noted that the team's second unit is struggling to create shots, which prompted his decision to move Ball to a bench role. With the 22-year-old coming off the bench Monday, Kenrich Williams will rejoin the starting lineup while Jrue Holiday assumes more ball-handling duties. Ball is averaging 10.0 points, 4.7 assists and 3.0 rebounds in a trio of games as a reserve this season (21.7 minutes per tilt).
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...