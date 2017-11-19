Pelicans' Tony Allen: Expected to play Monday

Allen (knee) is expected to play in Monday's game against the Nuggets, Christian Boutwell of The Advocate reports.

Allen was originally expected back for Friday's contest, but apparently dealt with some discomfort in the lead up to tip off, so he decided to remain on the sidelines to avoid putting further strain on the knee. That said, if all goes well during shootaround and warmups Monday, Allen should be back in the lineup after a four-game layoff. He's averaged just 13.6 minutes per game, however, which keeps him off the radar in the majority of fantasy formats.