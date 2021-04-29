Hernangomez will start Thursday against the Thunder, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
With Steven Adams (toe) on the sidelines, Hernangomez will make his second start across the last three games. In his last start, the 26-year-old went for 12 points, 10 rebounds and three steals across 31 minutes.
More News
-
Pelicans' Willy Hernangomez: Shifts back to bench•
-
Pelicans' Willy Hernangomez: Posts double-double Monday•
-
Pelicans' Willy Hernangomez: Starting in place of Adams•
-
Pelicans' Willy Hernangomez: Best game of season in win•
-
Pelicans' Willy Hernangomez: Double-doubles once again•
-
Pelicans' Willy Hernangomez: Puts up double-double off bench•