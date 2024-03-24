Williamson finished with 36 points (13-14 FG, 10-14 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 114-101 victory over the Pistons.

Williamson led all players in Sunday's contest in scoring behind a strong performance from the free throw line to go along with leading the Pelicans starters in rebounds while handing out a half-dozen assists in a well-rounded performance. Williamson matched a season high in scoring, recording 36 points in two other games this year. He tallied his second game of the year with at least 35 points, five rebounds and five assists. Williamson has connected on 10 or more free throws in four outings, his first such performance since Dec. 31.