Williamson had 10 points (5-9 FG) and one rebound in Sunday's All-Star Game.

Williamson started in place of Joel Embiid (health and safety protocols) and threw down a few powerful dunks early on before taking it easy for most of the second half. Williamson's 14 minutes played were the fewest of any starter in the game, aside from LeBron James (13 minutes). The Pelicans begin their second-half schedule Thursday against Minnesota.