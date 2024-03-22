Williamson finished Thursday's 121-106 loss to the Magic with 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 29 minutes.

Williamson extended his streak of 20-plus points to seven games during Thursday's loss. While he has taken care of the ball better as of late, he was responsible for eight of the Pelicans' 18 turnovers against the Magic, which marks a season high for Williamson. He'll look to take better care of the ball Friday against the Heat in the second game of a back-to-back.