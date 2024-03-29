Williamson ended with 28 points (9-15 FG, 10-16 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block over 33 minutes in Thursday's 107-100 win over Milwaukee.

Williamson led all Pelicans players in scoring behind a strong shooting performance from the free-throw line, also adding a handful of rebounds to boost New Orleans in a winning effort. Williamson has connected on 10 or more free throws in five games this season, finishing with 25 or more points in all of those outings. He has now recorded at least 28 points in three straight contests.