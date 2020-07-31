Williamson is remaining on a minutes limit for Saturday's game against the Clippers and may also be limited Monday against the Grizzlies, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Williamson returned to the bubble earlier in the week after attending to a family emergency. The team limited his minutes during Thursday's opener, and he posted 13 points and one assist in 15 minutes. The organization will continue to remain cautious with their young star as he gets his fitness back.
More News
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Playing in short bursts•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Pregame warmup to determine status•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Could be limited Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Takes part in shootaround•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Will be game-time call Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Does light work, no 5-on-5•