Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Unlikely to play back-to-backs
Williamson (knee) isn't expected to play back-to-backs upon his return to the court, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Williamson has yet to be cleared for on-court activities, though the Pelicans are making it known early on that they'll carefully monitor the rookie's minutes when he is given the green light. While there isn't a concrete timetable for Williamson's return, his progress will dictate when he's cleared to make his NBA debut.
