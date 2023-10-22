Bogdanovic (calf) will miss Wednesday's regular-season opener against Miami, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Bogdanovic was sidelined throughout preseason due to a low-grade calf strain, and his inability to shake the injury is cause for concern. He missed Detroit's final 19 games last season due to an Achilles injury, and although there has been no reported relation, Bogdanovic's lingering injuries are adding up. Ausar Thompson, Jaden Ivey and Alec Burks will continue absorbing his workload.