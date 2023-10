Bogdanovic (calf) will miss Detroit's final two preseason games on Thursday and Friday, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.

Bogdanovic has been dealing with a low-grade right calf strain for the past couple weeks. This puts his status for Opening Night on Oct. 25 against the Heat in jeopardy. Alec Burks will be a candidate to see more run if Bogdanovic continues to miss time.