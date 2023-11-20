Watch Now:

Bogdanovic (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Nuggets.

Bogdanovic missed the entire preseason and has yet to play during the regular season due to a low-grade right calf strain, but it appears the injury is more significant than that. He's due for another evaluation soon, but he can be considered doubtful, at best, for Friday's matchup in Indiana.

