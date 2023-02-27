Bogdanovic (Achilles) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hornets, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.
Bogdanovic was questionable for Monday's matchup due to bilateral Achilles tendinopathy, and he didn't travel with the team to Charlotte. His next chance to suit up will be Wednesday against Chicago, while Hamidou Diallo and Isaiah Livers could see additional run Monday.
