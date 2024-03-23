Wiseman produced 24 points (11-13 FG, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds and four assists over 37 minutes during Friday's 129-102 loss to the Celtics.

It was the best scoring performance of the season for Wiseman, who fell just short of his third double-double of 2023-24. The 22-year-old center was getting his first start of the season with Jalen Duren (back) a late scratch and Isaiah Stewart (hamstring) done for the season, and Wiseman seems set for a significant role in the frontcourt over the final weeks of the campaign. Through 16 games since the All-Star break, he's averaged 18.6 minutes a contest with 8.3 points, 6.6 boards, 1.4 assists and 0.6 blocks while shooting 62.5 percent from the floor.