Wiseman will start Friday's game against the Celtics.
Minutes after the Pistons released their starting lineup, they downgraded Jalen Duren (back) to out and submitted a new first five with Wiseman joining Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Tosan Evbuomwan and Troy Brown. It'll be Wiseman's first start as a Piston, but when he's played at least 25 minutes (five games) this season, the 2020 No. 2 overall pick has averaged 15.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 0.8 blocks in 27.0 minutes.
