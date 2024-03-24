Wiseman accumulated 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-6 FT) and 11 rebounds over 27 minutes during Sunday's 114-101 loss to the Pelicans.

Wiseman led all players in Sunday's contest in rebounds while ending as one of four Pistons with 15 or more points en route to posting the lone double-double of the game. Wiseman has hauled in 10 or more rebounds in four games this season, posting a double-double in three of those four contests. All three of Wiseman's double-double performances have taken place over the last 10 games.