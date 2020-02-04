Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Abysmal shooting night
Jackson contributed three points (1-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt), seven rebounds and four assists across 24 minutes Monday in the Pistons' 96-82 loss to the Grizzlies.
In his first six games back from a left lumbar stress reaction that sidelined him for most of the season, Jackson quickly settled into a high-usage role, averaging 17.2 points and 4.2 assists in just 26.2 minutes. He maintained the heavy usage rate again Monday, but the dreadful efficiency muted any impact he had in the counting-stats categories. Better days should be ahead for Jackson, but since he's shooting just 36.6 percent from the field this season, fantasy managers need to accept that he'll probably turn in a fair share of stinkers in the weeks to come.
