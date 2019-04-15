Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Makes little impact in loss

Jackson totaled 12 points (6-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five assists, one rebound and a steal over 22 minutes in the Pistons' loss to the Bucks on Sunday.

Jackson, like most of his teammates, wasn't able to do much on offense in Sunday's loss. He played only 22 minutes with the team trailing from the tip, and he'll look to get back on track in Game 2 on Wednesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...