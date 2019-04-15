Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Makes little impact in loss
Jackson totaled 12 points (6-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five assists, one rebound and a steal over 22 minutes in the Pistons' loss to the Bucks on Sunday.
Jackson, like most of his teammates, wasn't able to do much on offense in Sunday's loss. He played only 22 minutes with the team trailing from the tip, and he'll look to get back on track in Game 2 on Wednesday.
