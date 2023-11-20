Umude amassed 19 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block over 25 minutes during Sunday's 142-113 loss to the Raptors.

The 19 points mark a new career high for Umude, and he has certainly made the most of his newfound minutes due to a plethora of injuries in Detroit. Killian Hayes (shoulder) was upgraded to probable and Jalen Duren (ankle) was upgraded to questionable for Monday's game against the Nuggets, so it will be interesting to see if Umude can stay relevant.