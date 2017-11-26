McKinnie was reassigned to the G-League on Sunday.

McKinnie hasn't been able to crack the Raptors' rotation, but he's shined in the G-League this season, averaging 16.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steal per game while knocking down nearly 39 percent of his three-point attempts.

