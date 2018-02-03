Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Leads team to comfortable victory
DeRozan finished with 35 points (11-22 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 130-105 victory.
The Raptors dominated against a disappointing Portland team, leading by 19 points at quarter time. DeRozan could have had a much bigger line had the game been even remotely close. He continues to pace the team in scoring and matched his season-high in this one with six three-point makes. He will look to keep things rolling Sunday in a favorable matchup with the depleted Memphis Grizzlies.
